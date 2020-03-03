Rishi Kapoor: Delay in Nirbhaya hangings ridiculous

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 15:21:25 IST

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor used the popular "Tareekh pe tareekh" dialogue from the 1993 film "Damini" to slam the Delhi Court judgment to defer the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

On Monday, a court in Delhi again deferred the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case, which was slated for Tuesday, till further orders.

Rishi finds the delay ridiculous, and he took to twitter to express his view with a post.

"Nirbhaya case. Tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh, tareekh pe tareekh - 'Damini'. Ridiculous," he tweeted.

It may be recalled, "Damini" starring Rishin Kapoor and Sunny Deol with Meenakshi Sheshadri in the title role, was a courtroom drama that is fought out in the aftermath of the rape of a young domestic help by a group of influential boys.

Sunny Deol, who fights the case to ensure justice for the dead victim, mouths the "Tareek pe tareek" dialogue in frustration and anger even as the defence manages to bank on one loophole after the other to keep deferring the verdict.

In the Nirbhaya case, the four convicts -- Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar -- were scheduled to be hanged at 6 am on March 3.

Pawan Gupta, the last of the four convicts to seek legal remedy or file a mercy petition, had moved a fresh application seeking a stay on the hanging, as his mercy plea is pending before the President after the court dismissed their application seeking stay on hanging earlier on Monday.

He filed the mercy petition after his curative petition was rejected by Supreme Court on Monday morning.

The case pertains to the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old girl, christened Nirbhaya bythe media, in the Capital in December 2012. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.

Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar jail days after the trial began in the case. The juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home.

--IANS

sug/vnc

