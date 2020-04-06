  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rita Ora falls very hard in love

Rita Ora falls very hard in love

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 06:13:16 IST

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Singer Rita Ora is very serious when it comes to love.

In an interview to OK!, the "Let You Love Me" hitmaker, who has previously dated the likes of Rob Kardashian, Ricky Hil, Calvin Harris and Rafferty Law, opened up about her idea of love , reports femalefirst.co.uk.

According to the publication, Rita has been romantically linked with Joey Essex after her split from Rafferty.

"I love hard and fall really hard, all the time...I was obsessed with Joey and how he acts and talks and everything that I was kind of like, 'I need to hang out with this guy' and literally that was it.

"That was the bottom line and I'm a friendly person."

--IANS

sim/vnc/rt

NewsPeter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Song LyricsSong lyrics of EK JANAMYO RAJ DULARO

Song lyrics of EK JANAMYO RAJ DULARO

FeatureSharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan and othe TV celebs happy to have Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus on air

Sharad Malhotra, Mohsin Khan and othe TV celebs happy to have Ramayan, Mahabharat and Circus on air

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Shaktimaan

Song lyrics of Shaktimaan