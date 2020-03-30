Rita Wilson celebrates being a COVID-19 survivor

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Rita Wilson, actress and wife of Hollywood star Tom Hanks, is celebrating being a "COVID-19 survivor".

Now that the actress and her husband are back in their home here after being self-quarantined in Australia while battling the coronavirus, Wilson is taking time to reflect on her luck.

She took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she is "celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID-19 survivor", reports etonline.com.

According to Wilson, March 29 is a special date that "represents a time of great happiness".

"I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer," Wilson captioned a slideshow of three photos.

The first image shows her and David standing side by side and smiling.

"March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now," she continued.

The post also included a photograph of her sitting next to her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she was presented on March 29, one year ago.

"I was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I'd walk on and read all the names of the stars I admired… Never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars," she said.

"And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home," the caption continued, with the third picture in the post showing the cover of her album.

"Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness. All of this would not be possible without good health. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much," she added.

She concluded: "So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given , and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

On Friday, two weeks after the Hollywood couple revealed their coronavirus diagnosis, Hanks and Wilson were all smiles as they were photographed driving in LA and returning home after a long stay in quarantine in a house in Australia.

On March 11, Hanks announced on Instagram that he and Wilson were diagnosed with the flu-like virus while he was working on his latest movie in Australia. He was the first celebrity to confirm he tested positive. The two continued to share health updates with their fans, and left the hospital on March 16, five days after announcing their diagnosis.

