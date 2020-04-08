Rita Wilson on why she fell for Tom Hanks

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 21:19:24 IST

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Singer-actress Rita Wilson says she fell in love with her husband, actor Tom Hanks, as she loves "a good storyteller".

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", the 63-year-old talked about what attracted her to her husband, reports foxnews.com.

Clarkson shared that Hanks is quite the chatterbox, which Wilson said was something that made them get along "instantly".

"First of all, I love a good storyteller," she said, adding: "So anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that."

Wilson explained that she grew up in a "very vocal" family as they expressed themselves through "food and talking", so Hanks' attitude wasn't unusual for her.

"I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller," she said of her husband.

Wilson married Hanks, also 63, in 1988. The two share sons Chet, 29, and Truman, 24. Hanks also has two children from his first marriage: Colin, 41, and Elizabeth, 37.

Wilson also opened up about the two things she would like for Hanks to do if she dies before he does. The actress recalled being diagnosed with breast cancer, which put things in perspective for her, prompting a conversation with her husband.

"I wanted to have these very serious discussions with my husband and I said to him, 'Look, if something happens and I should go before you, then I just want you to know that there's a couple things that I want'," Wilson said.

"One is that I want you to be super sad for a really long time," she joked. Wilson then explained that the second thing she wanted was a party.

"I wanted to have a celebration and I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories and to feel like that was being celebrated," she said.

Wilson said that her wish serves as the inspiration for her song "Throw me a party".

