Rita Wilson has opened up on her love for husband and actor Tom Hanks.

The singer-actress recently appeared on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' where she talked about what attracted her to her beloved husband when they first met.

When host Kelly Clarkson remarked how Hanks was quite a chatterbox, when he appeared on her show last year, Wilson said that the actor’s talkative nature was "one of the things, when we met, that we just got along instantly."

"First of all, I love a good storyteller," she said. "So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that."

She explained that in her "very vocal" family expressed themselves through "food and talking," so she was used to Tom's ramblings.

"I love that. He makes me laugh all the time," she said of her husband. "He’s a great storyteller."

Wilson and Hanks, also 63 tied the knot in 1988. The duo share sons Chet, 29, and Truman, 24. Hanks also has two children from his first marriage: Colin, 41, and Elizabeth, 37.

During the interview, Wilson also revealed the two things she'd like for Hanks to do if she dies before he does.

The actress recalled the moment when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which put things in perspective for her, prompting a conversation with Hanks.

"I wanted to have these very serious discussion with my husband and I said to him, ‘Look, if something happens and I should go before you, then I just want you to know that there’s a couple of things that I want," Wilson, who is now cancer-free, said.

"One is that I want you to be super sad for a really long time … like, I will haunt you."

"The second was that I wanted a party. I wanted to have a celebration, and I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories, and to feel like that was being celebrated," she shared, explaining how the idea served as the inspiration behind her song 'Throw Me a Party.'

Last month on March 29, Wilson celebrated the anniversary of a number of milestones, which includes beating her breast cancer and becoming a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) “survivor.”