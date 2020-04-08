  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson opens up on her love for Tom Hanks ( Pic Courtesy
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 15:33:00 IST

Rita Wilson has opened up on her love for husband and actor Tom Hanks.

The singer-actress recently appeared on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' where she talked about what attracted her to her beloved husband when they first met.

When host Kelly Clarkson remarked how Hanks was quite a chatterbox, when he appeared on her show last year, Wilson said that the actor’s talkative nature was "one of the things, when we met, that we just got along instantly."

"First of all, I love a good storyteller," she said. "So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that."

She explained that in her "very vocal" family expressed themselves through "food and talking," so she was used to Tom's ramblings.

"I love that. He makes me laugh all the time," she said of her husband. "He’s a great storyteller."

Wilson and Hanks, also 63 tied the knot in 1988. The duo share sons Chet, 29, and Truman, 24. Hanks also has two children from his first marriage: Colin, 41, and Elizabeth, 37.

During the interview, Wilson also revealed the two things she'd like for Hanks to do if she dies before he does.

The actress recalled the moment when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which put things in perspective for her, prompting a conversation with Hanks.

"I wanted to have these very serious discussion with my husband and I said to him, ‘Look, if something happens and I should go before you, then I just want you to know that there’s a couple of things that I want," Wilson, who is now cancer-free, said.

"One is that I want you to be super sad for a really long time … like, I will haunt you."

"The second was that I wanted a party. I wanted to have a celebration, and I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories, and to feel like that was being celebrated," she shared, explaining how the idea served as the inspiration behind her song 'Throw Me a Party.'

Last month on March 29, Wilson celebrated the anniversary of a number of milestones, which includes beating her breast cancer and becoming a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) “survivor.”

Related Topics

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsPaul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

NewsMasakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

NewsAli Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

Ali Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

NewsAmitabh Bachchan and other celebs is all hearts & praises for Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bamfaad'

Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs is all hearts & praises for Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bamfaad'

NewsJennifer Lopez admits her wedding plan with Alex Rodriguez is affected by ongoing Covid-19 scare

Jennifer Lopez admits her wedding plan with Alex Rodriguez is affected by ongoing Covid-19 scare

FeatureEk Veer Ki Ardaas Veera serial songs starring Shivin Narang and Digangana Suryavanshi

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera serial songs starring Shivin Narang and Digangana Suryavanshi

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)

Song Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)