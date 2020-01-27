Producer Ekta Kapoor has been honored with the Padma Shri for her contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were announced by the Government of India on the eve of Republic Day on Saturday.

Ekta Kapoor is known for her constant contribution not only on television and cinema but also on the digital entertainment platforms. As a producer and content creator, Kapoor, too, is happy with the award.

Recently Ekta Kapoor has finally revealed the face of her son Ravie Kapoor on his first birthday.

The first picture of Ekta Kapoor's son has surfaced after a year. This picture is of the birthday of Ekta's son Ravi.On this occasion, Ekta Kapoor showed her son's face to the media. Special ways for Ravi Kapoor's birthday.

Ekta's friends from the industry including Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia and their sons were seen arriving for the party. Ekta's brother and his son Lakshya, Esha Deol with elder daughter Radhya, Pragya Kapoor with her son, Ayush Sharma with his son and Surveen Chawla were seen at the birthday party.

Check out the photos below:

Laquuuuu kept a bday party for his baby brother a day before his bday ( tom) ! Thanku everyone for all d wishes in advance !

JAI MATA DI Exactly a year ago on this day a new journey began... writing’ mentalhood’ had made me paranoid ...being a mother was not easy .. a life long commitment....u came smiled n I knew ...I finally belonged !!!! Thanku alt digital for making this video n gifting it to me ...n sorry maasi @smritiiraniofficial ur stressed I know 🤩🤩🤩...happpie bday ravioli

Tusshar Kapoor attended his nephew's birthday bash

Esha Deol was pictured with daughter Radhya. Esha's sister Ahana Deol also joined with son Darien.

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza with their sons Rahyl and Riaan.

Surveen Chawla arrived with her liitle one Eva and husband Akshay Thakker.

Aayush Sharma with his son Ahil Sharma