Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia tied the knot in 2012. Before getting married the couple dated for over 8 years. They were blessed with their first son Riaan in 2014, while their second son Rahul was born in 2016.

Both Riteish and Genelia have been giving couple goals for a long time now. Their Instagram account is proof of how much the two love each other.

Recently, Riteish and Genelia shared beautiful Christmas posts on their Instagram account. The two shared a video in which Ritesh is seen tying the necktie of red color to Genelia and helping her to complete her look.

Genelia looks very happy in the video. While the actress is making different types of cute faces, her husband is busy busy tying.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, in which he played a vertically challenged character named Vishnu. The film also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

He was also seen in the multi-starrer Housefull 4. The film, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol, did good business at the box office.

Check out the cute video below:

Riteish Deshmukh helps wifey Genelia Deshmukh in tying the necktie

Riteish Deshmukh seen tying Genelia D'Souza's tie

In the caption, Genelia D'Souza wrote, "It’s never too late to tie a knot #alliwantforchristmasisyou"