Rithvik Dhanjani, Paritosh Tripathi to co-host again

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 19:53:48 IST

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actors Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani, who had earlier hosted the dance reality show "Super Dancer", are teaming up again for another show.

The two have now joined hands to host a special show titled "Salaam-E-Ishq".

"During the shoot, we both recalled our hosting memories. Before the shot, we used to read the script together and chit-chat. I missed working with him because we gel very well," said Paritosh, who rose to fame as TRP Mama in "Super Dancer".

"In the show, the audience will experience something new, a very different version of Paritosh. It's a special show which will be aired on February 29 and March 1," he shared.

While shooting for it, he got emotional too.

"The programming team played a friendship-based song 'Tera yaar hu main', and Rithvik and I had to dance. I hugged him tightly. He is just like a brother from another mother," he said.

