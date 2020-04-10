Rituparno Ghosh tribute film to get OTT release on Bengali New Year

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) The release date of Celina Jaitley's comeback film, which has been presented as a tribute to late Bengali filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh, has finally been locked as April 15, the day of Poila Boishak or Bengali New Year.

Author-filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee's Hindi language film, titled "A Tribute To Rituparno Ghosh: Season's Greetings", was earlier slated to open last year post Diwali. It will now premiere on the digital platform ZEE5 mid April.

"Poila Baishak (Bengali New Year) is an auspicious day for us, and since the film is set in Kolkata and pays tribute to Bengal's most loved filmmaker, this is the best time to release the film," said Mukherjee.

The film revolves around a mother-daughter relationship and also trains focus on transgenders. Celina apart, the film also features Lillette Dubey in a pivotal role. Incidentally, the film will mark the playback debut of singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu.

"We are extremely happy to have author turned filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee's Hindi feature film 'A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season's Greetings' premiering exclusively on ZEE5. We are happy to announce that this film will be a part of ZEE5 Short Film Festival, with 8 other distinctive films across genres that will be released on April 15 as well," said Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India.

Director Mukherjee said: "I thank Tarun Katiyal and Jay Pandya from ZEE5 for showing faith in my vision."

--IANS

abh/vnc