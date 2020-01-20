  1. Home
  2. News
  3. RJ Mantra returns to the world of audio

RJ Mantra returns to the world of audio

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 18:28:25 IST

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) RJ-actor Mantra has returned to the world of audio, this time in podcasts and audio web series.

Mantra has his own podcast channel MnM Talkies, which has produced a series of audio shows for various audio portals. MnM Talkies specialises in audio dramas and has multiple shows ranging from horror to romance to thrillers.

His shows include "Kaali Awaazein" and "Mine n Yours" on Audible Suno, and "Bhaskar Bose" on Spotify and more.

"The shift in momentum towards podcasts has been remarkable. Audiences' response has been our biggest motivation and confidence booster. India and the world is truly listening. I am just giving back to the medium that has given me so much," said Mantra.

Mantra has also featured in Bollywood movies like "Tum Mile", "Game" and "London Paris New York".

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

NewsAre OTT platform reducing TV, film viewership?

Are OTT platform reducing TV, film viewership?

NewsLate Paul Walker's car collection gets auctioned

Late Paul Walker's car collection gets auctioned

NewsAjay Devgn thanks Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs for watching 'Tanhaji'

Ajay Devgn thanks Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs for watching 'Tanhaji'

NewsSalman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

Salman, Shah Rukh, Katrina and Priyanka grace 'Umang 2020'

NewsVijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

Vijay Deverakonda begins shooting for his next film

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

Song Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film