  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Robbie Williams on overcoming coronavirus symptoms

Robbie Williams on overcoming coronavirus symptoms

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Apr 2020 13:02:30 IST

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Singer Robbie Williams has shared that he suffered coronavirus symptoms while spending three weeks in isolation away from his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview to The Sun, the singer, 46, admitted that he felt "lethargic, tired and heavy" while staying in an Airbnb down the road from his family's mansion here, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Williams' wife Ayda Field, 40, and their three children had been staying at home while the star kept his distance in temporary accommodation.

The singer also touched on the fact that he has been managing to stay out of "dark holes" by keeping busy and looking after his mental health while in lockdown.

"I was in quarantine in an Airbnb down the road from my family and started worrying about food, about my medication running out, about beau and my family, and was just very fearful for a couple of days. Then I could feel my body was getting lethargic and tired and heavy and I convinced myself I'd got coronavirus," he said.

The singer went on to reveal that he believes his symptoms quickly disappeared, however, he still kept his distance from his young family for three weeks before returning home.

He admitted that he has been struggling mentally with isolation.

"The mental struggle has been the hardest bit about isolation, making sure we don't slip into our own dark holes," he said.

Following their isolation, Williams was emotionally reunited with wife Ayda and their children last Saturday after three weeks apart. He embraced daughter Theodora, seven, and Charlton, five, in the video after running up the driveway to greet them, with Ayda, 40, sharing the heartwarming moment on Instagram.

--IANS

sug/rs

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsPeter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend