Robert De Niro pays tribute to Martin Scorsese

Veteran actor Robert De Niro paid tribute to legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese while presenting him with an award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

De Niro started working with Scorsese since 1973's "Mean Streets". Their latest collaboration is "The Irishman", which has been nominated for five Golden Globes and is expected to garner several Oscar nominations too.

Also Read: Why Lupita Nyong'o doesn't discuss her personal life openly?

De Niro, 76, paid tribute to the prolific filmmaker before presenting Scorsese, 77, with the festival's Sonny Bono Vision Award on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The two shared a heartfelt embrace as the actor presented the director with the award.

Scorsese directed De Niro in 1980's "Raging Bull", for which the actor won an Academy Award for his role as boxer Jake LaMotta. Their other films together include "Taxi Driver", "The King of Comedy", "Goodfellas" and "Casino".