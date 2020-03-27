  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rocker Nitish Pires stuck on road due to COVID-19 lockdown

Rocker Nitish Pires stuck on road due to COVID-19 lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 20:27:03 IST

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Rock singer and biker Nitish Pires, who started a 13-city tour called Fateh Inspire India in March, had to cancel his gigs due to the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown. Amidst this situation, he has been facing a lot of ordeals as he is stuck on road.

For those unitiated, Nitish started a pan-India tour on his motorbike. He is currently riding his way back home to Goa.

"Sleepy, tired, dehydrated as hell...last 250 kms and the Goan authorities... Hoping I can finally catch on my bed. Haven't slept from a week, "Nitish posted on his Facebook account on Friday.

Nitish took proper safety precautions while riding.

"As I'm on a bike, I'm already wearing a mask. Also, I've been asking everyone who'll be greeting me to wear a mask. Also, I'm frequently using sanitizers if my belongings are exchanged with people. There's no physical contact. 90% of my time I'm alone riding in my own world. I'm just on the road..not in the city or social gathering. I keep sanitizing my hands if I keep people. Getting a few signatures quickly and heading ahead," he said.

He also shared how he did not able to stay at any hotel due to lockdown.

"There's a lockdown, and the hotels didn't allow me to be there, they're not taking bookings. I'm basically stranded with my bike on a long journey home. I want this virus to leave our planet as soon as possible and I pray for the safely of every living being," Nitish shared.

Nitish was on a tour to promote his new single "Fateh".

--IANs

sim/vnc

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

NewsCovid-19: Madonna pays tribute to late co-star

Covid-19: Madonna pays tribute to late co-star

NewsFour More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends

Four More Shots Please! Will Give You Major Travel Goals With Your Friends

NewsMeghan Markle returns back to showbiz

Meghan Markle returns back to showbiz

NewsCOVID-19 Lockdown: Ramayana to be telecast again

COVID-19 Lockdown: Ramayana to be telecast again

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

NewsCovid-19: Madonna pays tribute to late co-star

Covid-19: Madonna pays tribute to late co-star