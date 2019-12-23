  1. Home
  3. Rod Stewart joined anti-nuclear marches to hook up with women

23 Dec 2019

London, Dec 23 (IANS) Rock star Rod Stewart only joined Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) marches to hook up with girls.

Showing his support for CND throughout the 1960s, the rocker joined the Aldermaston Marches on Easter weekends in England and was arrested at sit-ins, but in a new BBC Reel Stories interview, the 74-year-old said he had an ulterior motive to campaigning against nuclear missiles and war, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We used to all go on the CND marches," he said. "I used to do it to get shagged. I didn't care about the war actually."

Stewart went on to reflect on his early years, and said he was shocked he was so successful with women, because his personal hygiene wasn't great.

"It was just rebellion, that's all it was. You had to be smelly, though. You had to wear corduroy trousers for months and it really smelled. Don't change your underpants. It was disgusting," he said.

However Stewart, who is now married to third wife Penny Lancaster, 48, said that despite being rough around the edges, his hair was always on point.

"On the Tube (London Underground), all us were going down there holding on to our bouffant haircuts, because when you go down the escalator the train comes in and there's an awful wind that comes up. So (there would be) six or seven of us all going down holding our hair. Even then I used to have it back-combed," he said.

