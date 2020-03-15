  1. Home
Rod Stewart spotted donning protective gloves

15 Mar 2020

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, rockstar Rod Stewart was spotted donning protective gloves while buying a coffee in California.

In the viral images, Stewart is proudly flaunting protective accessories.

The outing comes after the rockstar underwent an operation at the beginning of the year, when his knee 'packed up', reports dailymail.co.uk.

Speaking to The Mirror, Stewart's wife Penny shared an updated on his recovery and said: "(Rod has) just done two private shows in Florida and he said, 'My knee is better now than it has ever been. He said he was running sideways and it has all been sorted. He is like a masterclass of knee replacement and there is no stopping him'."

--IANS

sim/vnc

