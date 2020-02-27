Rohena Gera's feature 'Is Love Enough? SIR' to release Mar 20

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 14:46:40 IST

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohena Gera's award-winning debut feature "Is Love Enough? SIR" is scheduled to release on March 20.

"Is Love Enough? SIR" features actors Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber and Marathi actress Geetanjali Kulkarni. The film also had its World Premiere at the 71st International Cannes Film Festival,

"The film is about fighting for a dream, and the film has become my dream come true. To have my first film in Cannes, and then to have it travel around the world from Brazil to Japan to Hungary to Israel...it's beyond what I would have dared to dream. But that said, I made the film for India. It is an Indian story, it is about us. The fact that people abroad connected to it is a bonus. What I am so excited (and nervous) about is to see how people at home feel," Rohena said.

Apart from announcing the film's release date, the makers on Thursday unveiled the first look poster of the project too.

Produced by Inkpot Films, and co-produced by Cine-Sud Promotion, the film is a story of a Marathi widowed domestic worker played by Tillotama Shome who finds a complicated romantic spark with her recently single employer Ashwin (Vivek Gomber), who's just returned from the U.S. after breaking off his engagement.

