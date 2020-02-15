  1. Home
  3. Rohit Shetty to appear in 'Bigg Boss 13' finale

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Feb 2020 14:48:58 IST

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to mark his presence in the finale of Season 13 of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss". And according to a source, he will also evict one of the top finalists of the game.

Currently, contestants Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai are the top 5 finalists in the Colors' show.

Apart from eliminating one of the contestants from the "Bigg Boss 13" race, Rohit will also be seen promoting his upcoming show "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

Speaking of the finale episode, the audience will get to see several performances from the current housemates as well as from the former contestants. Rashami and Sidharth will be seen performing on "Ang laga de" from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".

--IANS

sim/bg

