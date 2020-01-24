Rohit Shetty welcomes 'videsi cops' in 'desi' style

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 20:25:45 IST

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has created Bollywood's 'cop universe' with "Singham", "Simmba" and the upcoming "Sooryavanshi", has used 'desi' style to welcome Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 'videsi police' avatar through the upcoming film "Bad Boys For Life".

On Friday, Rohit shared a video where he is seen introducing the Hollywood film, which also shows glimpses of his upcoming cop drama "Sooryavanshi".

"Proud to be associated with 'Bad Boys For Life' in India. Releasing 31st January 2020," he wrote while sharing the video on his social media accounts.

In the video, the three heroes of his cop universe -- Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn -- are seen as "desi cops". The three actors, in their respective franchises, play Veer Sooryavanshi, Sangram Bhalerao and Bajirao Singham.

It's the same scene which he unveiled as a teaser for his much-anticipated "Sooryavanshi". The video has gone viral on the social media.

Akshay also tweeted: "Desi police is coming on March 27 with lots of action, till then meet the videsi police. Bad Boys For Life this January 31st at a theatre near you."

Ranveer described the promo clip as "bawaal".

The third part of the franchise "Bad Boys for Life" will release in India on January 31. The buddy cop movie series began in 1995.

"Bad Boys for Life" revolves around a modern, highly specialised police unit that collides with the old school Bad Boys (Smith and Lawrence) when a new threat emerges in Miami. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India.

