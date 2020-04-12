Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows now is helpful

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Rohitashv Gour feels that watching comedy shows at this time of distress, is great.

"I agree that corona has taken a toll on the whole world, but if in this time we take too much stress and panic, then our lives will become a mess. So it would be better to keep a positive attitude and try to spread positivity around through the medium of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram," he said.

"Watching comedy shows at this time is very helpful because we get to laugh, which is a good thing. We become stress-free for some period of time and our minds get diverted," he added.

His comedy show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" is being telecast now.

"This is a good thing as people who have missed the old episodes will catch up and we are getting very good responses on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. People are very happy," he said.

The actor has also been seeing some of the episodes. "After seeing myself in the show, I feel that I would have done a little better and will try to improvise in the coming episodes," he said.

On what he is watching now, he said: "I always try to watch comedy shows. I would recommend shows such as 'Lapataganj', 'Malgudi Days'. Movies such as 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' is a good option. In old shows, you can see 'Mr. Yogi', 'Wagle Ki Duniya' and 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi'."

