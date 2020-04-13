Rohitashv Gour: Watching comedy shows right now is helpful!

  1. Home
Rohitashv Gour
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 13:24:33 IST

Well, seeing actor Rohitashv Gour in his show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is always a treat, however, seeing him in his element during this time is surely a double treat. The actor, too, agrees that watching comedy shows such as his is great at this time of distress when everyone is so uncertain about the future. 

“I agree that corona has taken a toll on the whole world but if in this time we take too much stress and panic, then our lives will become a mess. So it would be better to keep a positive attitude and try to spread positivity around through the medium of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram,” he says, adding, “Watching comedy shows at this time is very helpful because we get to laugh, which is a good thing. We become stress-free for some period of time and our minds get diverted.”

His show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is being telecast the whole day. “This is a good thing as people who have missed the old episodes will catch up and we are getting very good responses on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. People are very happy.”

The actor has also been seeing some of the episodes. “After seeing myself in the show, I feel that I would have done a little better and will try to improvise in the coming episodes,” he says.

Ask him what he is watching now, and he says, “Right now, I always try to watch comedy shows. I would recommend shows such as Lapataganj, Malgudi days. Movies such as Jane Bhi do Yaaro is a good option. In old shows, you can see Mr. Yogi, Wagle ki Duniya, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.”

