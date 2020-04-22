  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Beyhadh 2: Romantic moments of Maya and Rudra

Beyhadh 2: Romantic moments of Maya and Rudra

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 22 Apr 2020 11:05:33 IST

Due to COVID-19 pandemic three shows have been cancelled. One of the shows include Beyhadh 2. Fans are going crazy as this show was one of the best shows. With everyone adhering to the rules laid down by the government, the television channels have decided to start the reruns of some of their prominent shows.

Sony TV has disclosed that they will not air Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, and Ashish Chowdhry starrer Beyhadh 2 after the lockdown ends.

Also Read: Shivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

The show was first aired in December 2019 and the fans couldn’t get enough of Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang’s chemistry. The chemistry between the duo has excited the audience. Here are a few Maya and Rudra moments that fans can't stop gushing around. 

Check out the MayRa’s romantic moments below:

Forehead kisses of MAYRA

MayRa romance

Their closeness

They look so adorable together

MayRa romance

Related Topics

Feature'Ishq Mein Marjawan' songs which make you fall in love all over again

'Ishq Mein Marjawan' songs which make you fall in love all over again

FeatureOvercome your lockdown blues by laughing out loud with these 5 comedy web-series!

Overcome your lockdown blues by laughing out loud with these 5 comedy web-series!

FeatureFive reasons why we love Shivin Narang!

Five reasons why we love Shivin Narang!

Feature5 Indian actors who are making their International Debuts in 2020

5 Indian actors who are making their International Debuts in 2020

FeatureRecollect the songs from the serial 'Sapno Se Bhare Naina'

Recollect the songs from the serial 'Sapno Se Bhare Naina'

FeatureCOVID-19 Lockdown: Watch these best BFF series during lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown: Watch these best BFF series during lockdown

NewsKaran Singh Arora and Avneet Kaur team up for T-Series' new single Saara Din

Karan Singh Arora and Avneet Kaur team up for T-Series' new single Saara Din

FeatureBeyhadh 2: Romantic moments of Maya and Rudra

Beyhadh 2: Romantic moments of Maya and Rudra

NewsThere is something similar between Urvashi Rautela's 'Beat Pe Thumka' and Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbuda'

There is something similar between Urvashi Rautela's 'Beat Pe Thumka' and Aishwarya Rai's 'Nimbuda'