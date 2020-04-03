Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.It premiered on 25 September 2018 on Star Plus.It stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif.Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a reboot of the 2000 series of the same name, which also was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms for Star Plus.

Shah Rukh Khan introduced Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma. Karan Singh Grover was introduced as Rishabh Bajaj. Hina Khan was introduced as Komolika Chaubey.In September 2019, Khan confirmed quiting the show and was replaced by Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey in October 2019.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda starring 'Bepannah' romantic songs

We have a list of songs from the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay which will make you nostalgic. Check out the songs below:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay title song

All Songs from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Nika (komolika) Theme tune