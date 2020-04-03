  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Songs from the serial 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' to rekindle the romance of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma

Songs from the serial 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' to rekindle the romance of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 03 Apr 2020 16:02:33 IST

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama television series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.It premiered on 25 September 2018 on Star Plus.It stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif.Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a reboot of the 2000 series of the same name, which also was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms for Star Plus.

Shah Rukh Khan introduced Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma. Karan Singh Grover was introduced as Rishabh Bajaj. Hina Khan was introduced as Komolika Chaubey.In September 2019, Khan confirmed quiting the show and was replaced by Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey in October 2019.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda starring 'Bepannah' romantic songs

We have a list of songs from the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay which will make you nostalgic. Check out the songs below:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay title song

All Songs from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Nika (komolika) Theme tune

Related Topics

Feature10 mega hits of Kajol you can binge-watch during this quarantine period

10 mega hits of Kajol you can binge-watch during this quarantine period

FeatureFrom The Girl on the Train to The Fault in our Stars: Book adaptations in Bollywood to look out for

From The Girl on the Train to The Fault in our Stars: Book adaptations in Bollywood to look out for

FeatureApril Fool's Day 2020: Comedy Serials to binge watch during COVID-19 Lockdown

April Fool's Day 2020: Comedy Serials to binge watch during COVID-19 Lockdown

FeatureJennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda starring 'Bepannah' romantic songs

Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda starring 'Bepannah' romantic songs

FeatureYour guide to binge watch the best of comedy titles during COVID-19 Lockdown

Your guide to binge watch the best of comedy titles during COVID-19 Lockdown

FeatureBored at home during self-quarantine? Here's a list of binge-worthy shows to watch for FREE!

Bored at home during self-quarantine? Here's a list of binge-worthy shows to watch for FREE!

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs