  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ronan Keating, wife Storm welcome baby girl

Ronan Keating, wife Storm welcome baby girl

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 06:10:02 IST

London, March 30 (IANS) Pop singer Ronan Keating and his fashion designer wife Storm have announced the arrival of their second baby.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Boyzone star posted a photo of Storm holding their baby girl in her arms as she lay back in her hospital bed, reports mirror.co.uk.

"Hello world," he captioned the picture.

"Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating.

"Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes#KeatingClan#BabyKeating," he wrote.

They already have a son, Cooper, together.

Ronan also has children -- Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14 -- from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.

--IANS

nn/vnc/rt

NewsLionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

Lionel Richie admits he 'hates' Stevie Wonder

NewsCoronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

Coronavirus Outbreak: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online master classes

NewsHere's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

Here's how Jesy Nelson deals with trolls & haters

NewsSupernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Supernatural, The Flash season endings postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsRobert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' shoot postponed amid Covid-19 scare

NewsKylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Kylie Jenner refutes Coronavirus infection rumours

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Dipika Kakar, Deepika Padukone, Surbhi Jyoti and other celebs slaying in 'Jhoomar Tikka'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song Lyrics of 'Dance Again' by Selena Gomez

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure

Song Lyrics of 'Know Your Worth' by Khalid & Disclosure