Ronit Roy makes mask out of a T-shirt

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 21:06:54 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Ronit Bose Roy has come up with an interesting way to make masks at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Taking to social media, Ronit posted a video that shows him making a mask out of an old T-shirt, without the need for stitching.

"No mask, tension nahi lene ka! simple hai," he captioned the video.

The "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" fame artiste even tested the effectiveness of the mask by blowing the fire from a lighter through the mask.

Before this, actress Vidya Balan was seen making a mask at home out of her blouse using two hair bands.

"Masks play an important part in preventing corona. However, the problem is that there is a shortage of masks not only in our country but across the world. But there is an easy solution to this. Just as our Prime Minister has said that we can make masks at home. Take any piece of cloth, it can be a dupatta, scarf, old saree anything. And you will need two bands. Rubber bands will also do," Vidya had said.

