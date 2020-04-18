Roop Durgapal: Be grateful to have a home to be locked in

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Roop Durgapal feels privileged to have a home and says that people should not crib about being locked indoors due to COVID-19.

"I think all of us here are privileged and should thank our stars every single day for having a roof above our heads, while there are so many out there, for whom it is a luxury. So, instead of cribbing all the time about being locked inside our homes, we should be grateful and gotta utilise this time productively," she posted on Instagram.

"In these tough times, we do need many things to keep us occupied positively, creatively and for our mental sanity..for me its Sketching after Singing and reading ofcourse.. #fightingcorona #sketching #roopdurgapal," she wrote in the caption for her photos in which she is seen sketching.

The "Balika Vadhu" actress is also using the lockdown time to learn a new language.

"I am learning Marathi online. I also watch some Marathi movies to learn more and try to speak in Marathi with my family and also with some of my friends over call," said the actress, who hails from Uttarakhand.

At times when she calls up her house helpers to check their well-being, she converses with them in Marathi.

"If I make mistakes, they correct me. This way I am learning from all the sources available," said Roop.

