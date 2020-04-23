  1. Home
Roy Kapur Films
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 17:30:02 IST

As we continue to go through the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone’s best friend to pass the time right now is Netflix. The OTT platform gives unlimited entertainment to the audience through its varied selection of films and web shows.

One of the recently released films on the popular platform was Yeh Ballet. The Netflix Original film, directed by Salaam Bombay and The Namesake writer Sooni Taraporevala and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, talks about the journey of two gifted teenagers from the underprivileged areas of Mumbai trying to fulfil their dreams of being dancers and the obstacles they face on this path.

The film is perceived to be a hidden gem in the plethora of content on Netflix. And recently, during a Netflix Earnings Call, the CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings has suggested the film in his list of recommendations.

This is the very first time that platform’s head honcho has picked an Indian film as a recommendation. The film is a tale that is inspiring on many levels. It shows how one can dream, and dream big, no matter where they come from. After receiving rave reviews in India upon its premiere in February, it’s a feather in the cap and quite an achievement for the makers that a visionary like Mr. Hastings has handpicked this content masterpiece as his recommendation for global audiences.

