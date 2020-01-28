Rubina Dilaik in hubby Abhinav Shukla's short film 'Bareilly Ki Beti'

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Rubina Dilaik, best known for her role in the TV show "Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki", will now be seen in a short film titled "Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor".

The movie, which deals with the issue of female foeticide, is directed by Rubina's husband and actor Abhinav Shukla.

"Our short film 'Bareilly Ki Beti' is inspired from the incident which occurred in Bareilly, where a couple while digging a grave for their stillborn found a live baby girl buried two to three feet down. She was rushed to the hospital and she survived. The incident was reported world over and was so impactful that I along with Medicine Box Productions wanted to do our bit about it, people read the news and in few days forget and move on hence we decided to fictionalise the incident and show it for more impact and longevity," Abhinav said.

Abhinav also shared his experience working with his wife Rubina.

"Rubina plays the female protagonist along with Pranay Dixit and Tanya Abrol. When I narrated the script to Rubina, her reaction was what I was praying for, she loved the screenplay and we were lucky to have an actor of her caliber to play the part. The biggest challenge was to make her look rustic and I guess I managed to do it very well as the viewers will also realise who have always seen Rubina in a non-rustic character. Tanya plays the role of doctor and she has done a great job as well. I had worked with Pranay Dixit in a film who also hails from Lucknow. I always wanted to cast him for some of my projects as I believe he is brilliant at his craft of an actor," he added.

