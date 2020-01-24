Rupali Bhosle wants to be with beau Ankit forever

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 20:25:39 IST

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Television actress Rupali Bhosle is in a happy space with boyfriend Ankit Magare, and her Instagram feed is a proof of the fact.

The two recently made their relationship official on social media.

"There are only two times that I want to be with you NOW and FOREVER," Rupali wrote on Instagram along with an image in which she is seen hugging Ankit.

Ankit also shared the same picture.

"Love is being #Happy together.#LetsCreateMemoriesTogether.. @rupalibhosle," he captioned the image.

In an interview with TimesOfIndia.com, the couple talked about their bond, revealing it was Rupali who went down on her knees and proposed Ankit.

On receiving immense love from the fans, Rupali said: "I feel the love that they give and I am responsible to stand true to that. The love of the audience is the only thing that matters the most."

--IANS

