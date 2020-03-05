  1. Home
Rupali dances barefoot on scorching floor of Sun temple in Ahmedabad

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Rupaly Ganguly is preparing hard for her new show "Anupamaa", in which she will be seen playing a mother, who has the hidden talent of a Kathak dancer. And to get into the skin of the character, Rupali danced barefoot on the scorching floor of the Sun Temple in Ahmedabad.

"It might sound a little weird but I love being barefoot. Hence, I loved dancing barefoot on the heated floors of Sun Temple. Although my feet are scorched and burnt, I enjoyed so much that I couldn't feel any pain and continued giving the shot. I hope the audiences loves my performance too," Rupali said.

"Anupamaa" will soon air on Star Plus.

--IANS

sim/vnc

