Ryan Reynolds reignites hilarious feud with Hugh Jackman

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 10:33:38 IST

Los Angeles, April 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds quipped that actress Deborra-Lee Furness should "hang in there" as she and her actor husband Hugh Jackman marked their 24th anniversary.

Jackman shared a post that read: "These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fibre of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

To which, Reynolds commented: "Hang in there, Deb."

Reynolds and Jackman have had a long tongue-in-cheek fake fights, with the "Deadpool" star even branding Jackman a "fraud" and not even Australian.

The two close friends frequently take playful jibes at each other in interviews and on social media and Reynold's latest comments come after "Greatest Showman" actor mocked him while congratulating musician John Legend on being named People's Sexist Man Alive.

Jackman warned the 43-year-old singer he needed to "fall in with the right crowd" now he has joined the "very, very prestigious" group to have been given the title and couldn't resist taking a swipe at his friend as he did so.

Jackman shared a video on Instagram of himself and Reynolds looking at the 2008 Sexiest Man Alive cover and gave a cheeky caption.

