Even the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped the on & off feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The 'Deadpool' star joked Deborra-Lee Furness should "hang in there" as the actress and her husband Hugh Jackman celebrated their 24th marriage anniversary.

Jackman shared a throwback photo of himself along with his wife along with a caption that read: "These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24."

To which Reynolds commented underneath: "Hang in there, Deb."

The 'Wolverine' actor and Ryan have been having a long tongue-in-cheek fake feud, with Ryan recently calling Hugh who was born in Sydney, a 'fraud' and not even Australian.

The two frequently take playful jibes at each other on social media & in public interviews and Reynold's latest comment comes after the 'Logan' star recently mocked him while congratulating musician John Legend on being named People's Sexist Man Alive.