Marriages are an integral part of Indian society. This tradition is getting more and more, less followed.Today people are ready to wait for the right time and right partner to get married, even if it means not getting married even until their late forties, while some others remain a bachelor throughout their life.

18 years is considered as the marriage age for girls and 21 years for boys.Bollywood, mind you, is no exception to this.

For various reasons unknown, there are many celebs in B-town who have crossed their marriage age and still did not find their 'Saajan'. What would be the reason? Are these B- Town celebs are waiting for the professional career to grow, or they are just on the verge searching their love?... Reasons would be many. While some have turned into single parents, some others are enjoying their bachelorhood to the core

Here we give you a rundown of Bollywood celebrities who are still unmarried. Check out Bollywood Babes who still single and ready to mingle:

Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha

Katrina Kaif 16 July 1983 (age 36 years)

Shraddha Kapoor 3 March 1987 (age 33 years)

Sonakshi Sinha 2 June 1987 (age 32 years)

Kangana Ranaut 23 March 1987 (age 32 years)

Jacqueline Fernandez 11 August 1985 (age 34 years)

Parineeti Chopra 22 October 1988 (age 31 years)

Yami Gautam 28 November 1988 (age 31 years)

Zareen Khan 14 May 1987 (age 32 years)

Bhumi Pednekar 18 July 1989 (age 30 years

Taapsee Pannu 1 August 1987 (age 32 years