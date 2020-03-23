  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 15:32:58 IST

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was a Hindi-language Indian television drama series, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. The drama is set in Rajkot and filmed in Mumbai.

It initially starred Giaa Manek, Rucha Hasabnis, Mohammad Nazim, Vishal Singh and Rupal Patel. Manek was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The show later focused on the leads' daughters played by Tanya Sharma and Sonam Lamba.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

The series revolves around the Modi family, who live in a mansion in Rajkot. It explores morals and values of a typical Gujarati joint family, when cousins Gopi and Rashi marry two Modi sons, Ahem and Jigar. The storyline took a leap of eight years in February 2014, and a further ten years in March 2015, four years in May 2016 and three months in March 2017.

We have a list of songs from the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya which will make you nostalgic and would make you re-watch Saath Nibhaana Saathiya again. Check out the songs below:

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya awesome Full Title Song 

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya sad songs

Related Topics

FeatureYeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

FeatureKiller expressions of Shehnaaz Gill will make your day

Killer expressions of Shehnaaz Gill will make your day

FeatureLove songs from the serial 'Hatim'

Love songs from the serial 'Hatim'

FeatureAfter Pushpavalli, here are some shows to watch if you're missing Naveen Richard

After Pushpavalli, here are some shows to watch if you're missing Naveen Richard

FeatureOriginal VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

Original VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

FeatureTaimur Ali Khan's cute expressions will brighten your day

Taimur Ali Khan's cute expressions will brighten your day

FeatureSaath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of MOVE by RAFTAAR

Song Lyrics of MOVE by RAFTAAR

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan's stylish necklace is worth a watch

Hina Khan's stylish necklace is worth a watch