Saath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was a Hindi-language Indian television drama series, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. The drama is set in Rajkot and filmed in Mumbai.

It initially starred Giaa Manek, Rucha Hasabnis, Mohammad Nazim, Vishal Singh and Rupal Patel. Manek was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The show later focused on the leads' daughters played by Tanya Sharma and Sonam Lamba.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

The series revolves around the Modi family, who live in a mansion in Rajkot. It explores morals and values of a typical Gujarati joint family, when cousins Gopi and Rashi marry two Modi sons, Ahem and Jigar. The storyline took a leap of eight years in February 2014, and a further ten years in March 2015, four years in May 2016 and three months in March 2017.

We have a list of songs from the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya which will make you nostalgic and would make you re-watch Saath Nibhaana Saathiya again. Check out the songs below:

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya awesome Full Title Song

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya sad songs