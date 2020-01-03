SAB KUSHAL MANGAL movie review is here. The romantic comedy on groom kidnapping is directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap and stars Akshaye Khanna, and introduces two newcomers - Priyank Sharma and Riva Kishan. SAB KUSHAL MANGAL has been released in India today – January 03, 2019. Is all ‘mangal’ in SAB KUSHAL MANGAL?!, let’s find out in the movie review of SAB KUSHAL MANGAL

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

Akshaye Khanna steals the show in this quirky comedy on groom kidnapping while Riva Kishan & Priyaank Sharma impress in what could have been one of those funny mad cap quirk of the year 2020.

The Story of SAB KUSHAL MANGAL

A local political goon from the Hindi heartland Baba Bhandari (Akshaye Khanna) who is in the business of forcibly abducting ‘suitable’ boys to be married off to girls whose hapless families can't meet the unethical and unlawful demands of dowry, thinks he is doing service to the nation ( samaj seva) by making those unfortunate girls get settled in life and have a family.

Unsuccessful attempts to fetch a suitable match for Mandira Shukla (debutant Riva Kishen) by her family results in the kidnapping of a popular local TV show host Pappu Mishra (debutant Priyaank Sharma) for Mandira. This leads to a series of confusion and chaos.

SAB KUSHAL MANGAL movie review

The national award winning arty ANTARDWAND (2008) and the sheer disaster in the language of mainstream cinema JABARIYA JODI (2019), both focused on the issue of groom kidnapping. The harsh reality of Hindi heartland said to be more popular in Bihar gets a quirky spoofy take.

First time director Karan Viswanath Kashyap who has co written the script with actor Brijendra Kala, at least kake the credit for keeping the milieu intact and having the heart at the right place though the beat is not at all stable. Even after having some convincingly loud and quirky smarts at places that are laced by some sly humour, all is not Kushal and the movie is not that ‘mangal’ experience that was expected.

Director Karan Viswanath Kashyap and actor co writer Brijendra Kala, fail to shape this potential quirky funny delight into an absorbing event on screen as they fall short of ideas/gags after a while. The winding up of all the confusion seems to be coming after watching SHOLAY for an inspiration/motivation then deciding to go ‘high’ so that ideas can fly.

The newcomers both offspring of Bollywood personalities – Riva Kishan is Ravi Kishan’s daughter and Priyaank Sharma is the son of actress Padmini Kolhapure and filmmaker Tutu Sharma. Both Riva and Priyaank are strictly okay and the script fails to give them the chance to showcase their true potential.

It’s the fantastic talent of Akshaye Khanna that makes us believe that the makers have kept every quirk reserved for his character Baba Bhandari which he plays with such aplomb. Akshaye Khanna who leaves a lasting impression in the movie and plays Baba Bhandari with such conviction and nuance that makes you wonder whether he is the same Akshaye Khanna who played the no nonsense lawyer in SECTION 375 with such amazing brilliance.

Supporting actors chip in with some solid support where Satish Kaushik is a delight. Ishtiyak Khan is entertaining. Supriya Pathak gives good support in a brief role. Rakesh Bedi is fantastic and Yuvika Chaudhary is good.

Final words

SAB KUSHAL MANGAL – the ‘Kushalta’ of Akshaye Khanna makes it a ‘mangal’ experience when he is on screen otherwise…

Rating 2.5/5