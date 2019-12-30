  1. Home
Saba Saudagar roped in for Gandii Baat Season 4

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Dec 2019 18:15:00 IST

After impressing viewers with her performance and stunts in BOO… Sabki Phategi, Saba Saudagar has now been roped in for ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat Season 4.  Saba is a trained Kathak dancer who after winning hearts in Tollywood is setting digital screens on fire with her performance.

The actress will be seen playing the character of Kanchan in ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Gandii Baat season 4 episode ‘Amar Prem’

Commenting on this, Saba Saudagar said, “I have been a part of ALTBalaji’s horror comedy Booo…Sabki Phategi which I enjoyed thoroughly. It feels great to work with and be a part of another popular franchise from India's leading homegrown digital platform once again.

This show perfectly captures stories from small towns which otherwise tend to get lost somewhere and ALTBalaji has dared to showcase these stories. The story of Amar Prem is really intriguing and will definitely leave an impact.”  

Over the last three seasons, the audience witnessed salaciously themed love stories spiced with steamy and jaw-dropping scenes. Renowned names like Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain, Lalit Bisht, Gehna Vashisht, Sonam Arora, Aman Maheshwari, Nazneen amongst others were seen raising the bar as well as temperature with their bold performances.

For season 2, the show also launched the first-ever promotional item song seen on the web-series space in the form of ‘Dil Behla Du Tera’ that featured Scarlett Mellish Wilson, Neetha Shetty and Flora Saini.

