Sabyasachi teams up with H&M for 'ready-to-wear' collection

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Jan 2020 14:51:31 IST

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Fashion brand H&M on Tuesday announced its first global collaboration with the iconic Indian label Sabyasachi, which launches April 16.

The Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration themed "Wanderlust" will present hand-crafted, eclectic travel pieces that will resonate with the modern global nomad wanting to add that "extra" to their wardrobe.

"I am happy to announce the collaboration with H&M, as it gives us the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. Having done couture for the majority of my career, it is very exciting to bring that finesse of craft to 'ready-to-wear' and create whimsical and fluid silhouettes that bring relaxed sophistication to everyday life," Sabyasachi said in a statement.

"At H&M, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with iconic Indian designer Sabyasachi, known for his dynamic use of indigenous crafts and textiles - a language so stunning, that it permanently altered the fashion and design landscape of the country," added Ella Soccorsi, Concept Designer at Collaborations and Special collections, H&M.

As per the brand, the collection takes cues from India's rich textile, craft and history, and mixes modern and traditional silhouettes with a nod towards athleisure and glamping.

A key highlight of this collection will be Indian textile and print traditions brought to life by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, meticulously crafted, embroidery and multicultural silhouettes.

The collection will offer a complete fashion wardrobe for both ladies and men, including accessories. The collection will be available in all H&M stores in India as well as selected H&M flagship stores around the world and online.

