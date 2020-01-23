Sachet Tandon sings new-age romantic track 'Humraah' for 'Malang'

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Singer Sachet Tandon has lent his voice to a "beautiful new-age romantic track" titled "Humraah" for Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer "Malang".

Sachet said: "This song will make people remember the happy times they've had with their partners. It is a beautiful new-age romantic track. People will instantly connect to it and its joyful vibe as soon as they will listen to it."

"More than challenging, it was exciting for me to sing this song, because the song demanded happiness and a young love vibe. I thoroughly enjoyed singing this euphoric song in 'Malang'. It gives you that adrenaline rush and makes you feel like going out with your partner and enjoy the best things in life. Hope people love it too," he added.

The music video of the song that has music by The Fusion Project and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, features Aditya and Disha performing adventure sports such as sky diving, kite-surfing and riding quad bikes.

--IANS

nn/bg