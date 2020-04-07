Sachiin J. Joshi offers his hotel as quarantine facility

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020 20:37:22 IST

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Sachiin J. Joshi, who is stranded in Dubai, has offered his hotel here to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to quarantine COVID-19 positive patients coming from abroad.

Sachiin's Beatle Hotel in Powai is a 36-room property.

"Mumbai being a densely populated city, there are not enough hospitals and beds to take measures to save our city. When the BMC approached us for help, we voluntarily agreed to help," Sachiin said.

"We've converted our hotel with the BMC's help into a quarantine facility for travellers," added the actor, who was last seen in "Amavas" opposite Nargis Fakhri and Mona Singh.

"The entire building and rooms get sanitised regularly with staff equipped with the necessary gear," he said.

Sachiin is also donating nutritious food boxes to policemen and municipal workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak in India through his Big Brother Foundation.

"I'm glad that our hotel in Powai 'The Beatle' has been given to the BMC for quarantining people. It's my husband's decision and I respect and support it," said Sachiin's wife Urvashi, adding: "We have been distributing food from our hotel to all officials and people stuck on the road. Our team has been selflessly doing it for almost two weeks now and will continue to give our support till we can."

--IANS

sug/vnc

