Sachin-Jigar to provide platform for aspiring artistes

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar are set to launch Gujarat Cultural Movement, an initiative to provide a platform to aspiring artistes across fields.

They have also written a heartfelt letter to their fans, expressing their gratitude for the love showered on them, and asked them to be a part of their new journey.

Gujarat Cultural Movement is a platform on the YouTube Channel of Sachin-Jigar that will feature artistes of various fields showcasing their talent on the platform. Artistes, who want to create a mark in singing, dancing, music composing, stand-up comedy, or any art form that highlights Gujarat culture, can mail their videos, which will be shortlisted by Sachin-Jigar, who hail from Gujarat, and then featured on the channel.

Sachin Sanghvi said: "Over the years, Jigar and I have constantly strived to work harder and better for every project. The love and support we have received from the audience have been extremely instrumental in our growth, now we feel it is our responsibility to reciprocate the love and support, and Gujarat Cultural Movement is our attempt to do the same."

Jigar Saraiya added: "Through our work, we are fortunate to have carved a place for ourselves in the hearts of the audience. It is very overwhelming to see young, aspiring artistes looking up to us as not role models but as their guides, their faith in us has motivated us to create a platform for the budding talents. Gujarat Cultural Movement is extremely close to our heart as it provides an opportunity to contribute towards the rich and varied culture of Gujarat."

The duo will be soon launching Gujarat Cultural Movement with the song "Beni", which records the diversity of the cultural ethnicity in Gujarat. The video was shot across locations of the state, from Baroda to Kutch featuring 20 artistes and influencers of Gujarati origin, along with the locales from the villages.

Sachin-Jigar have worked on the music of films like "ABCD", "Go Goa Gone", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", "Badlapur" and "Stree".

