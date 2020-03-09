'Sachin...' producer to make film on 'Brewster's Millions'

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) "Sachin: A Billion Dreams" producer Ravi Bhagchandka is set to make a film on the book "Brewsters Millions" by George McCutcheon.

Balwinder Singh Janjua, known for movies such as "Saand Ki Aankh" and "Mubarakan", has written the script. Now that the script is done, Bhagchandka is on the lookout for a director and the cast.

"When I read 'Brewster's Millions' for the first time, I was actually holding my sides and laughing. I have always wanted to adapt it for our home audience and am glad I got Balwinder on board. There have been a few adaptations of this timeless classic worldwide. We have stayed as true to the story as possible and yet added the Indian flavour. It was imperative to have someone who understands comedy to develop a script like this," said Bhagchandka, producer at 200 NOTOUT Cinemas.

The novel revolves around Montgomery Brewster, a young man who inherits a million dollars from his rich grandfather. Shortly after, his rich uncle dies and leaves Brewster seven million dollars, but only on the condition that he keeps none of the money inherited from his grandfather.

Brewster is required to spend every penny of his grandfather's inheritance within one year. If Brewster meets these terms, he will gain the full seven million dollars; if he fails, he remains penniless.

