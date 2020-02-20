Sachin Sanghvi unites with daughter for 'Ek zindagi'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 12:46:25 IST

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Composer Sachin Sanghvi from the famous duo Sachin-Jigar has collaborated with his singer-daughter Tanishkaa for song "Ek zindagi" from upcoming film "Angrezi Medium".

The film showcases a new version of the song, which was part of "Hindi Medium" as well. The climax song celebrates the hopes and dreams of every child.

Talking about the song, Sachin said: "It's difficult for me to define how far I would go for her, but I do know I would do everything to see her happy. She was just 9 when she sang in the first one and it's overwhelming to know that she's doing it all over again."

To this, Jigar added: "'Ek zindagi' has been the soul of the series, it defines the essence of the film and I'm happy that Homi (Adajania) and Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) have retained it."

"Angrezi Medium", revolves around a beautiful relationship between a single doting father, Irrfan and his daughter Radhika Madan.

"Angrezi Medium" is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film is presented by Jio studios and Prem Vijan.

"Chasing one's dreams fearlessly is what 'Ek Zindagi' stands for," said Adajania.

AProducer Dinesh Vijan also said: "I loved the original and I love this version even more... Ek Zindagi, Sau khwahishaa (One Life, hundred dreams) reminds us to never let go of our dreams."

"Angrezi Medium", which was scheduled for release on March 20, will now come to the theatres on March 13, a week earlier.

--IANS

sug/in

