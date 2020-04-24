  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

Sachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

Sachin Tendulkar,Sachin A Billion Dream
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 17:11:08 IST

That Sachin Tendulkar is possibly one of the greatest cricketers India has produced is stale news. But did you know that he dubbed for his movie Sachin: A Billion dreams – in three different languages, namely Marathi, Hindi and English.

The movie made by Ravi Bhagchandka was the first of sorts sports movie   given that it had no frills of a typical Hindi potboiler. And that, we hear was one of the conditions on which the Master Blaster agreed to allow the movie to be produced. Apparently, the producer  chased Sachin for a good 8 months till the Master Blaster finally gave him the go-ahead.

While Ravi Bhagchandka was unavailable to comment, we heard that during the dubbing of the movie, Sachin developed cough and a severe sore throat. (What else can one expect after dubbing in three different languages), but the God of Cricket did not quibble.

He simply gulped down cups of green tea and hot water and just  like on the field, he kept his composure and  stayed at the job.

Wait, there are some more beans to spill  -  we can bet you have never heard before – that Sachin saw his own movie a mighty 15 times or more before it hit the theatres. This, we are told is because of the excessive dubbing and also because of the purist that he is – he just had to  make sure that every sound and visual matched perfectly.

Related Topics

NewsSara Ali Khan sends virtual hug and pens a sweet birthday wish Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan sends virtual hug and pens a sweet birthday wish Varun Dhawan

NewsVideo: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

Video: Hina Khan recreates Kim Kardashian's funny dialogue

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

Siddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

NewsSonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

Sonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

NewsVijayendra Kumeria: The lockdown has taught me that plans can always be altered

Vijayendra Kumeria: The lockdown has taught me that plans can always be altered

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T

Song Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Good Job' by Alicia Keys

Song Lyrics of 'Good Job' by Alicia Keys

NewsSachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

Sachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release