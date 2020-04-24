That Sachin Tendulkar is possibly one of the greatest cricketers India has produced is stale news. But did you know that he dubbed for his movie Sachin: A Billion dreams – in three different languages, namely Marathi, Hindi and English.

The movie made by Ravi Bhagchandka was the first of sorts sports movie given that it had no frills of a typical Hindi potboiler. And that, we hear was one of the conditions on which the Master Blaster agreed to allow the movie to be produced. Apparently, the producer chased Sachin for a good 8 months till the Master Blaster finally gave him the go-ahead.

While Ravi Bhagchandka was unavailable to comment, we heard that during the dubbing of the movie, Sachin developed cough and a severe sore throat. (What else can one expect after dubbing in three different languages), but the God of Cricket did not quibble.

He simply gulped down cups of green tea and hot water and just like on the field, he kept his composure and stayed at the job.

Wait, there are some more beans to spill - we can bet you have never heard before – that Sachin saw his own movie a mighty 15 times or more before it hit the theatres. This, we are told is because of the excessive dubbing and also because of the purist that he is – he just had to make sure that every sound and visual matched perfectly.