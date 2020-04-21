Sahil Salathia down with chicken pox during quarantine, is recovering

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 20:03:00 IST

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) "Panipat" actor Sahil Salathia got infected with chicken pox earlier this month under self-isolation, but he says he has almost recovered now.

"I thank my stars that I didn't pass it to anyone. I have almost recovered from it. There is a little bit of strength recovery left," said Sahil.

The actor insists he will not let the illness drive him into depression.

"I am reading a lot these days. I am currently reading 'The Magic Of Thinking Big' by David J. Schwartz and 'You Can Win' by Shiv Khera. These are great books. I highly recommend them and they are giving me a lot of perspective," he said.

Sahil, who had made his acting debut with the TV series "Everest", is also watching a lot of content online.

"I just got done with 'Money Heist' and I think it's an incredible show with brilliant performances. The world is catching up in terms of content," he said and urged everyone to stay indoors and safe and practice social distancing.

