Saif Ali Khan's 'concept of India' remark triggers off meme fest
New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan's comment, about there being no concept of Indian before the British came in, has become the subject of a meme fest on social media.
Speaking about his new film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" in a recent interview, Saif had said: "I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one."
Soon after the interview #ThereWasNoConceptOf trended on Twitter, and a user @Atheist_Krishna asked people to respond to #ThereWasNoConceptOf with humour. The post read: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf... tweet something funny with this hashtag."
His tweet went viral, thus leading to hilarious jokes, memes and some really wholesome sarcasm on Twitter.
A user took the liberty to create a funny meme by using a comment of Ananya Panday where, while speaking about her struggle as a star kid, she mentioned how her father, actor Chunky Pandey, was never invited to Karan Johar's chat show, "Koffee With Karan".
The tweeple commented: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf struggle in Bollywood before Ananya Pandey."
Another user posted the photo of MS Dhoni and tweeted: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf helicopter shot before MSD...."
"#ThereWasNoConceptOf porn before Mia Khalifa" read one post.
A Tweeple remarked: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf aloo se sona banane wali machine before Rahul Gandhi said he will make it."
--IANS
saurav/vnc