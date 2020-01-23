  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saif Ali Khan's 'concept of India' remark triggers off meme fest

Saif Ali Khan's 'concept of India' remark triggers off meme fest

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 16:44:27 IST

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan's comment, about there being no concept of Indian before the British came in, has become the subject of a meme fest on social media.

Speaking about his new film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" in a recent interview, Saif had said: "I don't think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one."

Soon after the interview #ThereWasNoConceptOf trended on Twitter, and a user @Atheist_Krishna asked people to respond to #ThereWasNoConceptOf with humour. The post read: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf... tweet something funny with this hashtag."

His tweet went viral, thus leading to hilarious jokes, memes and some really wholesome sarcasm on Twitter.

A user took the liberty to create a funny meme by using a comment of Ananya Panday where, while speaking about her struggle as a star kid, she mentioned how her father, actor Chunky Pandey, was never invited to Karan Johar's chat show, "Koffee With Karan".

The tweeple commented: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf struggle in Bollywood before Ananya Pandey."

Another user posted the photo of MS Dhoni and tweeted: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf helicopter shot before MSD...."

"#ThereWasNoConceptOf porn before Mia Khalifa" read one post.

A Tweeple remarked: "#ThereWasNoConceptOf aloo se sona banane wali machine before Rahul Gandhi said he will make it."

--IANS

saurav/vnc

NewsThe Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

The Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

NewsBhumi Pednekar begins shooting for upcoming horror film

Bhumi Pednekar begins shooting for upcoming horror film

NewsRishi Kapoor shares a funny throwback picture of this legendary actor

Rishi Kapoor shares a funny throwback picture of this legendary actor

NewsJessica Simpson reveals shocking details about former beau John Mayer

Jessica Simpson reveals shocking details about former beau John Mayer

NewsCody Simpson opens up on his relationship with Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson opens up on his relationship with Miley Cyrus

NewsGrammy Awards 2020: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes pledge to strip down if they win

Grammy Awards 2020: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes pledge to strip down if they win

Movie ReviewJudy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Judy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsRenee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest