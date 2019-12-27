Ever since its announcement Jawaani Jaaneman has been the most anticipated film of 2020. With the posters being released recently, the film has managed to create a great buzz amongst the fans and while it has maintained the new decade’s new vibe throughout, the teaser gives a glimpse of what could be one of the quirkiest film to begin your 2020.

The coming of age film’s teaser shows Saif Ali Khan in a rather flamboyant avatar along with a Casanova vibe that was earlier established with the poster. What keeps the audience wanting for more is the actor's iconic 90s hit Ole Ole featuring Saif himself with double the swag.

Jawaani Jaaneman is going to be a thorough treat for the fans because of the cool vibe it carries. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, and introducing Alaya F the film will kickstart the new decade on a cool note.

Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani. Directed by Nitin Kakkar the film is all set to release on 31st January 2020.