Saif Ali Khan wants to see Chahal taking Guptill's wicket

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan (Pataudi), finds young squad of Team India quite impressive. Right now, he is rooting for off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to take New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill's wicket in the next match.

Chahal and Guptill recently became Internet sensations after Guptill was caught letting out a Hindi swear word on live television after the second T20 between the Kiwis and India on Sunday.

India beat New Zealand by seven wickets to secure a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

After the game, Chahal took the microphone from anchor Jatin Sapru and took it to Guptill, who was chatting with the Indian opener Rohit Sharma. Chahal greeted the pair, to which Guptill responded with "Kya hai G***u?", leaving Rohit in splits.

Speaking about Chahal and Guptill, Saif said: "The young players of the squad like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been very impressive. But what would be fun is to watch Yuzvendra Chahal take Martin Guptill's wicket. If that happens, I'd love to see the experts break into a special 'Ole Ole' dance at the studio!"

The 49-year-old actor will also feature on Star Sports' Nerolac Cricket Live pre-show of the third T20 of New Zealand versus India series on Wednesday, to promote his forthcoming film "Jawaani Jaaneman".

--IANS

sim/vnc