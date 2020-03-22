  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saif busy gardening with son Taimur on 'Janata curfew'

Saif busy gardening with son Taimur on 'Janata curfew'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Mar 2020 14:58:23 IST

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan know the best how to keep their little kid Taimur entertained while abiding by Janata Curfew on Sunday, and staying indoors in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Kareena shared a few photographs on her Instagram account in which we can see Saif and Taimur planting saplings in their house's balcony.

Dressed in white kurta pyjama, the father-son are looking extremely adorable.

"My boys doing their bit," Kareena captioned the images.

The 'Jab We Met' actress even urged people to "make the world a better place" and "play their part".

"Stay Home...Stay Safe. #JanataCurfew," she added.

--IANS

sim/prs

NewsArnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

NewsDaniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

Daniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

NewsAriana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

Ariana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

NewsShraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

Shraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

NewsAmidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

Amidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

NewsCoronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

Coronavirus scare: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar's powerful message to the fans amid COVID-19

Movie ReviewDheet Patangey review : Of Life, Cricket, Dreams and more..

Dheet Patangey review : Of Life, Cricket, Dreams and more..

Fashion & LifestyleDrape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Drape Story: Rashami Desai, Anushka Sharma, Jennifer Winget and other celebs Plain Color Saree look

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot

Surbhi Jyoti looks drop dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot