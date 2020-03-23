Saif-Kareena pray for Italy, fans think they're stranded in that nation

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 19:52:42 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor posted a throwback picture of herself with hubby Saif Ali Khan in Rome and prayed for Italy, even as the nation turns into the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of the Bollywood couple's fans thought they are stranded it that country.

"Amore Italy. My love and I are praying for you all," Kareena wrote on Instagram with the old picture.

While Saif and Kareena are safe at home, many on social media thought the couple is currently in Italy after reading the post.

"Don't get Corona, get home quickly and stay home. Don't roam around," a user wrote.

Another user commented: "Please don't get Corona from there."

Another user suggested: "Get yourself checked up."

Italy is currently under lockdown. The country reported over 59,138 infected cases and 5476 deaths till Sunday.

