Saif knows exactly which shot will make the cut: Kubbra Sait

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 18:11:21 IST

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait will next be seen in the film "Jawaani Jaaneman", and she is clearly in awe of the film's lead actor Saif Ali Khan.

"Working with him (Saif) was a great learning experience. His years of experience in the cinema business just comes alive on the sets. He knows exactly which take and which shot will make it to the final. He knows this is the best take and that is called being aware of the craft. I have learned so much from him," Kubbra told IANS.

Incidentally, Kubbra was offered a role in the film on Saif's recommendation.

"I was excited when I was offered the role in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', but when I got to know that Saif sir recommended me for a part, I became a little pressurised. I felt now I had to do my best. I could not let go of this opportunity and I have tried my best to give my 100 per cent," Kubbra said.

"Jawaani Jaaneman" is a rom-com starring Saif along with Tabu, and the film introduces Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is scheduled to release on January 31.

