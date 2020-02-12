  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saif's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to release in Saudi Arabia

Saif's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to release in Saudi Arabia

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Feb 2020 14:25:13 IST

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) After wooing the Indian audience, Saif Ali Khan's latest film "Jawaani Jaaneman" is now all set to hit the big screen in Saudi Arabia. The rom-com is slated to release in the Middle Eastern country on Thursday.

"It is wonderful to see how 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is being loved by all fronts. We are proud of the film and the fact that it is Saif's first solo entertainer making it to the Saudi market, makes this film all the more special. Hopefully, the film will be loved by the Saudi audience too," Jay Shewakramani, who co-produced the movie, said.

"Jawaani Jaaneman", which is directed by Nitin Kakkar, has received a positive response from the audience and critics. Apart from Saif, the movie also features actress Tabu and debutante Alaya F.

It is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

--IANS

sim/bg

NewsKaran Kundrra rocks the retro look in It Happened in Calcutta

Karan Kundrra rocks the retro look in It Happened in Calcutta

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Chamatkari Angoothi turns out to be Sundar Lal's ponzi scheme

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Chamatkari Angoothi turns out to be Sundar Lal's ponzi scheme

NewsFilm Doordarshan will make you nostalgic

Film Doordarshan will make you nostalgic

NewsJennifer Aniston reveals her way of pushing joy and positivity in life

Jennifer Aniston reveals her way of pushing joy and positivity in life

NewsKajol celebrates 10 years of 'My Name Is Khan'

Kajol celebrates 10 years of 'My Name Is Khan'

NewsNoah Centineo opens up on his lifes 'dark time'

Noah Centineo opens up on his lifes 'dark time'

DialoguesMardaani 2 Dialogues: Rani Mukerji's powerful dialogues as a fearless cop

Mardaani 2 Dialogues: Rani Mukerji's powerful dialogues as a fearless cop

Fashion & LifestyleHrishitaa Bhatt's new 'bold and beautiful' look is mesmerizing netizens

Hrishitaa Bhatt's new 'bold and beautiful' look is mesmerizing netizens

News'Thappad' makers urge people to make their second trailer

'Thappad' makers urge people to make their second trailer